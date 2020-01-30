Milton Jones is on a mission to make Lincoln laugh

The man with the craziest hair and loudest shirts in comedy is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend with his new show Milton: Impossible.

In this new show, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week (BBC2), Live at the Apollo (BBC1), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC1) and even headline on Dave’s One Night Stand (Dave).

He said: "In a world where shopping trolleys collide, one man can bring everything together - all he needs is some pound coins.

"But if daft jokes give you an allergic reaction and send you into a coma, then don’t come running to me.

"Also, at a difficult time, I believe there's a chance this show could unite the nation.

"Admittedly, it's quite a small chance.”

He is at the Engine Shed on Sunday, February 2.

Tickets are available here.

READ MORE: Jack Dee is Off The Telly and on tour.