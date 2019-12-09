Milton Jones is on a mission to bring laughter to Lincolnshire

Milton Jones is live at the Baths Hall next year.
Milton Jones is live at the Baths Hall next year.

The man with the craziest hair and loudest shirts in comedy is back on tour next year.

Milton Jones is on the road with his new show, Milton: Impossible and it comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on March 20 next year.

Milton said: "I, Milton Jones, am an international spy with lots of secrets.

"For a number of years now I have been hiding on television, embedded in shows like Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

"I am really looking forward to coming to Scunthorpe.

Trust no-one, ell your friends, book now - then eat this message."

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.

READ MORE: Mark Thomas bringing his new live show to Lincoln.