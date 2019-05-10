Milton Jones announces Lincolnshire dates on new tour

Milton Jones, the man with the craziest hair and loudest shirts in comedy, is back on the road in 2020 in his new show Milton: Impossible.

And the tour will include dates at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on February 2 and the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on March 20.

In this new show, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week (BBC2), Live at the Apollo (BBC1), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC1) and even headline on Dave’s One Night Stand (Dave).

This is a love story with a twist, or at least a really bad sprain. Is it all just gloriously daft nonsense, or is there a deeper meaning?

He said: “My latest show is called Milton: Impossible and is loosely based on a Tom Cruise film I saw once called something like Undo-able Task.

"In it I play a Milton, who appears to just have a job in Asda, but at night he's also an international spy involved in secret things and quite bad situations.

"In a world where shopping trolleys collide, one man can bring everything together - all he needs is some pound coins.

"But if daft jokes give you an allergic reaction and send you into a coma, then don’t come running to me.

"Also, at a difficult time for our country, I believe there's a chance this show could unite the nation.

"Admittedly, it's quite a small chance.”

Tickets for the tour are available now here.