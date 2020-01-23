Milkshake! Live is coming to Lincolnshire

Fireman Sam, Shimmer & Shine, Noddy, Nella the Princess Night and more are all heading to Lincolnshire this spring when Milkshake! Live comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Starring Milkshake! Monkey, this all-singing, all-dancing pres-school family show is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, March 14.

The show is called Milkshake! Monkey's Musical and is all about a spectacular new musical that Monkey can't wait to put on.

But when stage fright strikes, he needs his favourite Milkshake! friends to come and help him out.

Luckily, two Milkshake! presenters, plus Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals are all on hand.

Derek Moran,show director and Milkshake! presenter, said, “Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical is bursting with fun, taking our young audience on a journey which champions friendship and positivity.

Shimmer and Shine

"The show is jam packed with audience participation, encouraging kids to get up, join in and hopefully put on their own shows at home."

Show times in Scunthorpe are 12noon and 3.30pm (doors open an hour before for both shows) and tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or here.

Digby Dragon

Nella the Princess Knight

Noddy