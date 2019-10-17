Michael Jackson tribute show hits Lincolnshire

The King of Pop lives on at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week as Jackson Live in Concert comes to the venue.

Starring renowned Michael Jackson tribute artist CJ, the show is a stunning rendition of all the legendary star's favourite songs.

Michael Jackson is not only remembered as one of the most influential artists of all time, but many of today’s artists have been inspired by his iconic style.

His career spanned nearly five decades of music, and he was continually at the forefront of popular music.

CJ is one of the most experienced, dedicated and well-respected Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world today, and he perfectly captures the electrifying energy of Michael’s live performances.

He’s got the look, the moonwalk and the voice.

CJ said: “No show can ever compare to seeing the man himself live but Michael Jackson fans who have seen our show have commented that it’s the closest thing to seeing MJ live.

"This makes me very happy, proud and honoured to give fans a taste of what it was like to see Michael Jackson in action.”

Julie Sweeney of promoters Sweeney Entertainments, added: “This phenomenal concert show, headlined by the sensational CJ, offers a 100 per cent live Michael Jackson experience.

"Showcasing timeless songs, still known and loved across the world, CJ with his band and dancers bring a faithful reproduction of a Michael Jackson concert to each and every performance.”

Jackson Live in Concert brings together superb musicians and dancers, fabulous costumes, and of course all the signature dance moves associated so fondly with the undisputed King of Pop.

Packed with authentic touches and flair, Jackson Live in Concert authentically captures the essence and magic of Michael Jackson live on stage.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Friday, October 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £27.50 on 0844 8542776 or online here.