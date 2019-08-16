Menopause the Musical 2 is sailing to the Baths Hall next year

Menopause The Musical will return to Lincolnshire next March with a brand new show, 'Cruising Through Menopause.

Cruising Through Menopause is the hysterical sequel to the smash-hit show Menopause The Musical.

This new show sees things fast-forwarded five years to catch up with the same four ladies as they set off on the high seas for tales of their lives, loves and losses.

Hot flushes, mood swings, memory lapses, weight gain - these are a few of their favourite menopausal things.

For these four ladies the menopause was not the beginning of the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers, and friendships never fail.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Sunday, March 8 next year.

The show's star cast is set to be announced in due course.

Tickets for the show are available now 0844 8440444 or online.