Melinda Messenger heads celebrity cast for panto at New Theatre Royal

TV presenter Melinda Messenger will top the bill for this year's Christmas pantomime at New Theatre Royal Lincoln, Robin Hood.

CBBC pair Barney Harwood and Chris Johnson and The Voice star Zoe Hedge will also be be part of the starry line-up for the show.

Barney Harwood will play Robin Hood

Melinda Messenger, who will play Fairy Stardust, rose to fame during the 1980s when she modelled for various artistes and designers including Vivienne Westwood.

Her TV career took off in 1998 when she presented her own show, Melinda’s Big Night In on Channel 5.

Since then, she has become a popular TV Presenter, hosting Fort Boyard (Channel 5), Loose Lips with Richard Arnold (UK Living), BBC’s To Buy or Not To Buy, ITV’s Bingo Night Live, Channel 5’s Live from Studio Five, and the popular Cowboy Builders, alongside Dominic Littlewood, which has run since 2009.

Melinda can also be heard as a guest presenter on Talk Radio, is a regular on This Morning, Good Morning Britain, and Loose Women and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother (2002),

and Dancing On Ice (2009).

Chris Johnson will play Will Scarlet

She said, “Panto is such a great Christmas theatre tradition that the whole family can enjoy, I really love the warmth and laughter it brings to everybody and can’t wait to work with Natalie and the team at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln”.

SEE ALSO: BGT star Ben Hart coming to Lincoln on new UK tour.

Barney Harwood returns to Lincoln as the brave hero Robin Hood after playing the huntsman in last year's production, Snow White.

Winner of a Children’s BAFTA for Best Presenter, he was a CBBC regular from 2002-17, presenting shows including Prank Patrol, Smile, Bear Behaving Badly, and Blue Peter.

Zoe Hedge will play Maid Marian

He also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef in 2017.

Best known as Yonko on CBBC, Chris Johnson will play Will Scarlet.

He was on the CBBC Channel from 2010 -2016, and voiced Dennis the Menace in the animated series Dennis the Menace and Gnasher.

Chris has appeared in every Christmas and Easter pantomime at the New Theatre Royal since Cinderella in 2017, establishing himself as a firm favourite with Lincoln pantomime audiences.

He said: “The thought of once again spending my festive season at the New Theatre Royal makes me a very merry man indeed, in fact, I’m all a-quiver.”

READ THIS: Strictly's Kevin and Joanne Clifton will Burn The Floor in new live show.

Rounding up the star casting is Zoe Hedge as Maid Marian.

Zoe appeared on The Voice UK in 2017 as one half of the duo Capital B, who were chosen to be on Sir Tom Jones’ team.

Lincoln’s longest running traditional pantomime is set to be a real adventure this Christmas season, full of laughs, boos, and audience participation for all the family to enjoy.

Natalie Hayes-Cowley, artistic director, commented: “Robin Hood will be filled with high energy dance routines, outstanding vocalists, comedy and of course added surprises in the script for those stand out ‘wow’ moments, it's pefect entertainment for all the family this festive season.”

The show runs from Tuesday, December 3 to Sunday, January 5 and tickets start from £16.50.

For tickets and show times, call 1522 519999 or visit the website.