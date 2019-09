Matt Richardson headlines the first Red Herring Comedy Club at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend following a summer break.

Matt will be joined on the bill by Thomas Green and MC Tudur Owen.

The show is on Saturday, September 7 at 8pm.

Tickets are £18, £14 and £12 on 01522 873894 or online here.

Please note: The comedy club contains strong language and is unsuitable for under-18s. Acts are also subject to change.

SEE ALSO: Milton Jones to play Lincolnshire dates on new tour.