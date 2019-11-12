Martin Mor headlines the comedy club in Gainsborough

The Funhouse Comedy Club is back at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week with Northern Ireland’s Martin Mor topping the bill.

Martin started out as a circus entertainer, before deciding to turn to stand-up.

Having supported Frankie Boyle, Jack Dee, Lee Evans, Jasper Carrott, Patrick Kielty, Johnny Vegas, Steve Coogan, and once Tina Turner on tour, he is one of the most popular and well-travelled comics on the circuit.

Support comes from Troy Hawke - who is the latest creation of comedy actor and performer Milo McCabe - Julian Lee and Anth Young.

Compere for the night will be Barry Dodds, named best MC at the Midlands Comedy Awards for the past four years.

Details: The show starts at 8pm, doors open 7.15pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 on 01427 676655 or online here.

