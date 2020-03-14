Make your mind up to see The Fizz perform at New Theatre Royal in Lincoln soon

Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston, and Mike Nolan, aka The Fizz, are heading to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln in Up Close with The Fizz on Friday, March 27.

39 years ago, the song Making Your Mind Up was chosen as the UK’s 1981 Eurovision Song Contest’s entry.

Thanks to a spot on the all-powerful Top of the Pops, the single found its way into the Top 30 singles chart. And by the time of the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin on April 4, 1981, the catchy pop song had climbed to number five of the charts.

Making Your Mind Up, performed by Bucks Fizz (Jay Aston, Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan, and Bobby G), won a close-fought competition and went on to become a classic Eurovision hit. Famously, the winning performance featured the boys in the band whipping off the girls’ skirts to reveal shorter skirts underneath.

The triumph saw the song rise to the top of the singles chart, with it becoming the year’s biggest selling song and launching a hit-laden career for the band.

Now Jay, Cheryl, and Mike from the original Eurovision line-up are embarking on a nationwide tour with their band The Fizz to celebrate their career.

The group says: “The evening is the ‘warts and all’, behind-the-curtain story of Bucks Fizz. From being put together and winning the Eurovision Song Contest to becoming one of the most successful bands of the 1980s with five number one hits and ten top ten songs.”

