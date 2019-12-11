Madness star Suggs announces Lincoln date for 2020

Legendary Madness frontman Suggs – aka Graham McPherson – is heading to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next October with his new solo show Suggs: A Life in The Realm of Madness.

Following the success of his first tour, My Life Story, Suggs is treading the boards again.

And if the first show was about how he got to the top of the music game, Suggs: A Life In The Realm of Madness is about the surprises that awaited him when he did, like getting vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics and the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury.

With help from Deano, his trusty pianist, Suggs tells his story in words and music with the help of some Madness classics and a couple more that he wrote himself.

He is in Lincoln on October 14 next year and tickets start at £30.50 on 01522 519999 or online here.