Lulu is still On Fire live at the Baths Hall

Legendary singer Lulu comes to Lincolnshire this weekend her with her new show.

Celebrating 55 years since the release of the debut smash hit single Shout, Lulu’s latest live tour will see the Grammy-nominated singer bring her biggest hits to Scunthorpe this weekend.

As well as songs like The Man Who Sold The World, Relight My Fire, To Sir With Love and Shout amongst many others, the show will see Lulu, who is now 70, recounting her remarkable life and career that has outshone many of her contemporaries.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, October 19.

Tickets are on 0844 8440444 or online here.

