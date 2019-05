Little Mix tribute act Black Magic are live at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Based on the biggest hits from award-winning girl band Little Mix, the concert, has been updated for this latest tour to feature the newest hits, including: No More Sad Songs and Power as well as the original classics like Wings, Black Magic and Shoutout to My Ex.

The show is on Wednesday, May 29 at 7pm and tickets are £17, £15 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com.