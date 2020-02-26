Lincolnshire visit for punk legend John Lydon later this year

John Lydon will be appearing live on stage at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln later this year.

The Sex Pistols and Public Image Limited (PiL) frontman and lyricist takes to the stage there on October 6 to coincide with the publication of his new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right.

Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and questions.

An icon as frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten sparked a cultural revolution.

He caused an earthquake which transformed music. During his years in Public Image Ltd, he consistently pushed the boundaries and continues to challenge and thrive. Now he is embarking on his first spoken word tour where fans will get to hear his stories up close.

