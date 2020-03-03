Lincolnshire visit for explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes

Sir Ranulph Fiennes brings his Living Dangerously tour to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on June 21.

Named by The Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, inspiring generations and risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.

Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.

His current goal is to become the first person in the world to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.

Living Dangerously offers a personal journey through Sir Ranulph’s life and achievements.

