Lincolnshire's own Katie Markham stars in Adele tribute show at the Baths Hall.

Celebrating the music of one of thisd generation's finest singer-songwriters, Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook is back in Lincolnshire next week.

Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Special, the outstanding Katie Markham leads a six-piece band through all of Adele's greatest hits plus much more in this internationally acclaimed show.

The show faithfully recreates the best of Adele's three record-breaking albums 19, 21 and 25 - including hits like Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You, Hello, Rolling In The Deep, Skyfall and more.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Thursday, November 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.

Baths Hall mailing list members can also get £10 off the price of a pair of tickets using the special link here.

