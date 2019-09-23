Lincolnshire actor to star in Private Peaceful at the Theatre Royal

From world-renowned author Sir Michael Morpurgo, writer of War Horse, the one-man production of Private Peaceful comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month.

Winner of the Blue Peter ‘Book of the Year’ award, this play is adapted for the stage by Simon Reade and follows Private Tommo Peaceful, a young First World War soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn.

During the night, he looks back at his short but joyful past and the battles and injustices of war that brought him to the front line.

The show stars James Tanton, an actor who spent some of his childhood growing up in Grantham and who previously worked on the Horrible Histories stage show.

James said: “The range of emotions that I go through in one and a half hours is like living in fast forward mode - exhausting!

"For example, I relive my exciting first days at school, my adventures with Molly - the love of my life, the accident in the forest that killed my father, the battles and injustices of war that brought me to the front line, and then, of course, what I must face.

READ THIS: Dracula getting the comedy treatment in Gainsborough.

"I feel so fortunate that I have been given this opportunity so early in my career and I am determined to give it my all.

"During my background research on this period in time, I discovered the amazing stories of young soldiers from the Royal Lincolnshire Regiment the First World War.

"This has given me a wealth of inspiration for the play.

"It was truly shocking to learn how old some of these soldiers were, some as young as 14.”

Private Peaceful is in Lincoln on Saturday, October 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 and £13.50 on 01522 519999 or online here.