Lincoln date for Palace on new tour

Indie stars Palace will play the Engine Shed in Lincoln next year on their new UK tour.

The London trio have already sold out their current tour in support of their new album, Life After.

And that has led to the announcement of these new dates at cities they hadn't visited on the first tour.

The band also played Glastonbury in the summer and have first live dates in north America and Canada in their diaries as well.

They will play the Engine Shed on March 27 next year, tickets are available here.

