Laura Lexx to headline next Gainsborough comedy club night

Laura Lexx will top the bill when the Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month.

An actor, writer and stand-up, the optimistic and exuberant Laura has appeared on Live at the Apollo on BBC1, with her uniquely funny take on things.

She immediately charms the audience with her quick quips and is happy to discuss anything.

Her distinctive style is fantastically offbeat and hilarious, as well as both cheeky and charming, delivering even her sarcasm and irony with a sparkling grin.

Opening the night will be the inimitable comedy character of The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue.

The charismatically-challenged uncle/mute nephew co-operative take audiences into a disturbing world of brushed velvet arousal.

It’s totally unique entertainment, incorporating inimitable acoustic guitar and stylophone-driven rock anthems coupled with a plethora of prop-assisted material.

Completing the line-up is Che Burnley, a big and likeable comedian, DJ and writer, whose style is both cheeky and chatty.

Compere for the night will be Barry Dodds, winner of Best MC at the Midlands Comedy Awards for the last four years.

The show is on Thursday, June 13 at 8pm (doors open 7.15pm).

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance from Funhouse Comedy or Trinity Arts.