Laughs galore when comedian Paul McCaffrey performs at Lincoln's Engine Shed

Don't miss comedian Paul McCaffrey’s visit to Lincoln's Engine Shed on April 19 to perform new show Lemon.

Paul McCaffrey is back on the road with his latest offering.

Hear how he struggles to get to grips with being spied on by the Chinese through his new phone, married life and how he ruined his honeymoon, idiotic self-help books that keep getting recommended to him, and setting fire to his oven gloves. McCaffrey is an absolute lemon, but very funny.

An award-winning comedian (Latitude New Act of the Year, London Paper/Soho Theatre London Comic Competition), Paul is one of the most in-demand headliners at all the major UK comedy clubs.

He has performed seven acclaimed Edinburgh shows and has recently appeared on major UK tours with Sean Lock and Kevin Bridges and has also been the support act for Michael McIntyre, John Bishop and Lee Mack.

