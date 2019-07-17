Last Night of the Proms star Jess Gillam is live in Lincoln

Classical Brit Award winner Jess Gillam is performing at the Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival this week.

Jess, brought to fame by BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2016 and who starred at last year's Last Night of the Proms, as well as becoming a BBC Radio 3 presenter, brings her eclectic style and musicianship,together with pianist Zeynep Ozsuca, to the Recital Hall at Lincoln Minster School on Friday, July 19 at 7.30pm.

During the day, Jess will also be taking part in an open rehearsal for young musicians.

On Saturday, July 20, Britten Sinfonia will be performing a spectacular concert at Grimsby Minster with the Mark Padmore, the Minster Choir and community voices.

And the festival closes on Sunday, July 21 at Lincoln’s iconic County Assembly Rooms with a performance by the universally acclaimed Tippett Quartet, which will play pieces by Mozart, Haydn and Firsova’s ‘Tennyson Fantasy’ .

The quartet will then be joined by Alissa Firsova for Schumann’s Piano Quintet.

Tickets for all events are available now from Lincoln Drill Hall box office on 01522 873894 or online.

