Kinky Boots on the Gainsborough screen next month

A live recording of the award-winning musical Kinky Boots is being shown at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month as part of a national screening event.

Trinity Arts is one of several cinema venues across the UK that will be showing the special live recording on February 9.

With songs from Grammy and Tony Award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots stars the original leading actors from the West End production, Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly.

The show won three Olivier Awards in 2016 for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical.

It also won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of two people with nothing in common – or so they think.

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea.

With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, the pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.

