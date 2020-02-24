Keep up with Jones when comic Milton comes to the area soon

Get ready for gags galore when top comedian Milton Jones performs at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on March 20.

The unique comic sensibility of Milton Jones is back in the areawith his latest show Milton: Impossible.

Don’t miss this appearance, part of a new tour from the star of radio and TV.

The household favourite is king of the one-liner and one of the UK’s biggest selling comedians.

Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which has forced him to appear on Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and headline on Dave’s One Night Stand.

This is a love story with a twist, or at least a really bad sprain.

