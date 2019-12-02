Josie Long is being Tender in Lincoln on new tour

Three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Josie Long is finally back on the road next year with a brand-new show Tender.

A show about the mind-bending intensity of new motherhood, but it is also about kindness, gentleness and joy, it is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on March 19 next year.

A cult-optimist herself, Josie wants her audiences to feel optimistic about the future, although in this current day and age, that’s a big ask.

But at the very least there will be some silly voices

Of course, as its Josie Long, society’s biggest issues that we’re facing today, from climate change to Boris Johnson, cannot be ignored.

But Tender’s main focus is about bringing new life into this ever- changing world.

Having started performing comedy at just 14, Josie went on to win the BBC New Comedy Award, Chortle Best Newcomer, Best Newcomer at the 2006 Edinburgh Comedy Awards and then was nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards three years running.

She has since sold out West End runs, performed at the most prestigious comedy festivals in the world, written five solo tours and sold out shows in LA and New York.

On TV, Josie has been seen on 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Never Mind the Buzzcocks (BBC2), You Have Been Watching (Channel 4) and Skins (Channel 4), for which she also wrote.

She has presented on BBC 6Music, was nominated for a Radio Academy Award for her adventurous short documentaries Short Cuts on Radio 4 and earned a BAFTA Scotland New Talent Award nomination for her two short feature films, Let’s Go Swimming and Romance and Adventure and her recent feature film, Super November, was nominated for a BIFA Discovery Award.

In 2011, Josie started an ongoing project called the Alternative Reality Tour; an anti-cuts, pro-youth, no-profit performance in a bid to fight for social justice and support public art, and is co-founder of the Arts Emergency Service, a charity which aims to support students from underprivileged backgrounds who wish to study arts degrees.

