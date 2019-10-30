Josh Widdicombe live at the Baths Hall this weekend

Star of The Last Leg on Channel 4, Josh Widdicombe brings his new live tour Bit Much to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend

The guy everyone can do an impression of is back with a show that will change your life and how you perceive your place in the world.

Bit much? Fine, then it’ll be a very funny night of grumbles and jokes in which Josh will finally tackle the hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

Josh is best known for starring alongside Adam Hills and Alex Brooker in the BAFTA-nominated and multiple Broadcast and RTS Award-winning show The Last Leg, as well as his critically-acclaimed sitcom Josh and hosting Hypothetical with James Acaster on Dave, as well appearances on shows like Insert Name Here, QI, Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, A League of Their Own and his hit podcast Quickly Kevin, Will He Score?

He is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Sunday, November 3 at 8pm.

Tickets are on 0844 8440444 or online here.

