Jonny and Angela to lead the laughs in Gainsborough

Jonny Aysum and Angela Barnes will headline the latest session of the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough this week.

Jonny Awsum who will be performing his special feel-good brand of musical comedy which has made him a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017.

Meanwhile, Angela Barnes’ TV credits include Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and Russell Howard’s Good News.

The line-up is completed by Jon Pearson and MC Barry Dodds.

The show is on Thursday, May 9 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or online.