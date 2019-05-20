Join Cannon & Ball for a night of vintage laughs at the Plowright

Legendary comic duo Cannon & Ball bring their own magical and unique brand of humour to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this week in An Audience With Cannon and Ball.

Opening the show with 45 minutes of unforgettable Cannon & Ball, they will perform some of their legendary sketches and routines before the interval.

Tommy and Bobby open Act Two with a song and then into storytelling of their career after which they will open the mic to the audience for question and answer session.

The show is on Friday, May 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19-£23 on 0844 8542776 or online.