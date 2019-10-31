Johnny Cash Roadshow is back to celebrate a classic album from the man in black

The Johnny Cash Roadshow returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend with a brand-new show celebrating 50 years of one of the singer's most beloved albums, At San Quentin.

At San Quentin, released in 1969, was the second in a series of albums Johnny Cash recorded live at US prisons and contains hits such as A Boy Named Sue, Wanted Man and Jacksons.

Performed at San Quentin State Prison in California, the album was a hit with fans and critics, especially in the UK as it was filmed by Granada TV for a Johnny Cash documentary.

It also reached the top of the Billboard charts and received Grammy Award nominations.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow will pay homage to At San Quentin by performing a set list featuring its top hits.

And whilst the show may be different to what fans have seen before, audiences will still get the incredibly authentic, theatrical experience they have come to expect from The Johnny Cash

Roadshow.

Fronted by talented singer-songwriter Clive John, this all-singing and all-dancing show features costumes just like Cash wore for the San Quentin performance and even has two original Johnny Cash harmonicas.

Clive said: “We wanted to do something a bit different for 2019 and pay tribute to a fantastic album and ground-breaking performance, which is a firm favourite among fans.

"Fifty years after its release, At San Quentin is still considered some of Johnny’s best work and we can’t wait to head out and perform it.”

The show comes to Lincoln on Sunday, November 3 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24.50 and £23 on 01522 519999 or online here.

