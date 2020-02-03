John Shuttleworth is live in Lincolnshire this month

Comedy star John Shuttleworth's back - is giving him trouble.

Years of strenuous DIY, not to mention playing his organ whilst perched upon a multi-pack of Diet Sprite with no lumber support, has taken its toll.

But, ever the trouper, John returns to regale audiences with an evening of his classic songs, plus new ones and hilarious 'back' stories, pausing only to reapply his deep heat rub!/

He is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on February 14 and the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on February 23.

Tickets for Lincoln are on 01522 519999 or here.

Tickets for Scunthorpe are available now on 0844 8440444 or here.

READ MORE: Simon Evans is bringing the devil's work to Lincolnshire.