John Bishop announces Lincolnshire dates

Comedy star John Bishop will play two dates at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe later this year as a warm up for his new live show.

The Liverpool funnyman will be at the venue on November 10 and 11 and tickets are on sale from 10am on Monday, January 20.

John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia (BBC1), John Bishop’s Britain (BBC1), John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1), The John Bishop Show (BBC1), The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC1), John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure (ITV1) and John Bishop’s Ireland (ITV1).

He has also hosted four series of John Bishop: In Conversation With… on W, which sees him chatting, one to one with some of the UK’s biggest names and also hosted The Royal Variety Performance.

Tickets for his Baths Hall dates are on 0844 8542776 or here.

