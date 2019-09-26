Jimmy Carr is being Terribly Funny in Lincoln

Jimmy Carr brings his new tour Terribly Funny to the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

Jimmy will be talking about terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things.

As far as Jimmy is concerned, having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo.

Never afraid to shy away from controversy, particularly when performing live, anything is fair game if he can make a joke about it.

And now you’ve been warned, you can indulge in all manner of terribly funny things.

He is at the Engine Shed on Thursday, October 3 at 8pm.

Tickets are £29.50 on 0871 220 0260 or online here.

Please note: This show is likely to contain strong language and adult subject matter.