Jethro Tull Star Ian Anderson to play Lincoln on tour

Fans of prog rock icons Ian Anderson and Jethro Tull have a treat in store in Lincoln next year when the legendary frontman brings his show Ian Anderson on Jethro Tull to Lincoln Drill Hall.

The tour sees Ian Anderson visiting a number of England’s slightly smaller venues for an intimate evening of performance and chat with archive video footage covering his career and the history of Jethro Tull.

He will be accompanied by guitarist Joe Parrish and the audience will be invited to pose interesting and challenging questions, a format following that of the successful Rubbing Elbows with… tours in America in 2002-03.

Ian said: “I’m looking forward to visiting some lesser-played Tull songs and receiving some tricky questions from the audience.”

The show comes to Lincoln on Sunday, May 3.

Tickets are £30 on 01522 873894 or online here.

READ MORE: Get up close and personal with The Fizz in Lincoln.