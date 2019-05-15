Jake Quickenden to star in new dance show with Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff

Lincolnshire star Jake Quickenden is to return to his hometown of Scunthorpe to perform in Dance To The Music at the Plowright Theatre next year.

Dance To The Music is a sumptuously beautiful, glamorous dance show created, directed and choreographed by ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff.

Hosted by Jake, who first found fame with on the X Factor, I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice, the show will visit the Plowright on January 19 next year..

The show will also feature an exciting troupe of dancers, including Strictly’s Oksana Platero.

Dance To The Music is the first and only dance show in the UK to portray the evolution of dance through musical eras and genres from the roaring 20s with the Charleston and tap dances, moving through every decade of dance and finishing with modern day ballroom and Latin, with everything from lindy hop and contemporary ballet, to rock & roll, breakdancing, street dance, hip hop, funk, disco and an Argentine tango..

Tickets go on sale from 10.30am on Friday, May 17 on 0844 8440444 or online.