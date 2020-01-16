Jake Quickenden and Kristina Rihanoff are dancing the music at the Plowright

Scunthorpe's own Jake Quickenden returns to the town this weekend alongside Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff in the spectacular new show Dance to the Music.

Dance To The Music is a beautiful and glamorous dance show created, directed and choreographed by ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff.

Kristina is excited to tour the show with even more fabulous costumes, stunning vocals and breathtaking choreography.

The show is hosted by Jake, who first found fame with on the X Factor, I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice.

In addition, the show will include electric performances from South African national champions and Dancing with the Stars professionals Marcella Solimeo and Dylan Daniels and other world-renowned professional dancers.

With more than 15 styles of dancing performed to the biggest hits of every decade, this is the ultimate family show which can be enjoyed by all generations.

The show features lindy hop, jitterbug, rock & roll, hustle, funk, disco, breakdancing, street, hip hop, contemporary ballet, salsa and the Argentine tango.

It is at the Plowright on Sunday, January 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on 0844 8440444 or here.

