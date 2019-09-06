Jack Dee announces Lincolnshire dates on new tour

Jack Dee is back on the road next year with his brand new show Off The Telly.

A nod to every TV show he's appeared in over the years, the tour comes to the Engine Shed in Lincoln on March 21 and the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on April 3.

Jack said: “In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day.

"And that’s very much where I come in."

Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

SEE ALSO: Rob Beckett to play Lincolnshire date on new tour.

His additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

As he observed:“I’ve probably appeared in every TV show with my name in the title."

Tickets for his Engine Shed show are available on 0871 2200260 or online here.

Tickets for his Baths Hall show are available on 0844 8542776 or online here.