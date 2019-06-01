Irish folk star Cara Dillon has a date in Lincoln

Multi-award winning folk star Cara Dillon is live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week.

The folk star, who counts Ed Sheeran among her legions of admirers around the world, makes music that transcends genres and crosses barriers.

Occupying an enviable position at the very top of her genre, the Irish singer has been captivating audiences and achieving exceptional acclaim for more 20 years.

Her live show is described as masterpiece in song and emotion.

She is in Lincoln on Sunday, June 9 at 8pm.

Tickets are £20 and £10 on 01522 837600 or online.

