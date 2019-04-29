Imagine an evening of John Lennon classics in Lincoln

The music of John Lennon is celebrated at New Theatre Royal Lincoln this week.
The story and music of John Lennon comes to Lincoln this weekend in Imagine – The John Lennon Songbook.

Imagine tells the story of Lennon’s dramatic rise to fame as a on the The Beatles, then through to his iconic solo career.

Starring Jimmy Coburn, the show features all John Lennon’s greatest hits, including Imagine, Jealous Guy, Give Peace a Chance, Starting Over, Come Together, Strawberry Fields Forever, All You Need Is Love and more.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Saturday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 on 01522 519999 or online.