Imagine an evening of John Lennon classics in Lincoln

The story and music of John Lennon comes to Lincoln this weekend in Imagine – The John Lennon Songbook.

Imagine tells the story of Lennon’s dramatic rise to fame as a on the The Beatles, then through to his iconic solo career.

Starring Jimmy Coburn, the show features all John Lennon’s greatest hits, including Imagine, Jealous Guy, Give Peace a Chance, Starting Over, Come Together, Strawberry Fields Forever, All You Need Is Love and more.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Saturday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 on 01522 519999 or online.