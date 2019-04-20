Ian will pen this year's Trinity Arts panto

Ian Billings has been announced as the writer for this year’s Trinity Arts Centre pantomime, Mother Goose.

Ian is a well established panto writer in the UK with more than 50 shows to his name at some of the country’s biggest venues.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, who will also direct the show, commented, “We are very excited to be working with Ian Billings this year to create a truly fantastic panto that will entertain the whole family.”

"We’re looking forward to bringing a bit of extra sparkle to Gainsborough over the festive period.

"I’d advise people to book early to ensure they don’t miss out."

Mother Goose will run from December 14-29.

Tickets starting at £15 for adults and £13 for children are available now on 01427 676655 or online.