Hot stuff as Strictly dancers Gorka and Karen come to the area

Dance fans are in for a treat when Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez bring their new show to the area.

Firedance can be seen at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on March 19.

Paired together professionally for the first time, Gorka and Karen are to set temperatures soaring with their brand new Latin spectacular.

Expect the sequins and feather boas to make way for hot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passionate performances that will take your breath away.

Karen said: “I am beyond excited to be going on tour with a brand new show alongside Gorka.

”We have been working very hard to put on a show that will leave everyone feeling all the passion, excitement and energy that we feel when we are dancing. We can’t wait to travel around the UK.”

