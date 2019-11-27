Honestly, Ed Byrne is coming to Lincoln next spring

Following his biggest ever tour last year and yet another sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run this August, Ed Byrne is now back on the road with his new show, If I’m Honest.

And the Irish comedy star will be at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on March 11 next year.

Join him as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children.

A TV household name, Ed has been seen on pretty much every TV programme in the UK including Mock The Week, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo, The One Show, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay, QI and, most recently, The Pilgrimage.

Tickets for his Lincoln show are available now on 0871 2200260 or online here.