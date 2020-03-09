Hits galore when Seven Drunken Nights! comes to the area

The music of The Dubliners is in the spotlight for the hit show Seven Drunken Nights!

It can be seen at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on March 13.

The show brings to life the music of Ireland's favourite sons The Dubliners.

It tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and evokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan.

In 1967, The Dubliners released a song so controversial that it was banned on the radio in Ireland. This infamy catapulted them into global success, and turned the Irish folk band into legends. Half a century later, a one-of a-kind theatre show named after the famous song brings to life the incredible story of this phenomenal band.

This performance will have you singing along to The Wild Rover, The Irish Rover, Molly Malone, Raglan Road and Seven Drunken Nights!

