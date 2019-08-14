Hi-de-Hi star Su Pollard stars in Hot Flush! in Lincoln

TV favourite Su Pollard is coming to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month in Hot Flush! The Musical.

Meet Myra, Sylvia, Helen and Jessica aka The Hot Flush Club, hitting the menopause years disgracefully.

Share in the friendships and secrets, the laughs, the tears and the ups and downs of four ordinary women - and one man - living extraordinary lives.

Perhaps best known for her role as Peggy in the BAFTA Award-winning sitcom Hi-de-Hi! Su Pollard has appeared in countless TV programmes including You Rang M’Lord?, Oh Doctor Beeching!, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Benidorm and Hacker Time.

She’s no stranger to the stage either after performing in West End productions of Godspell, Me and My Girl, Menopause the Musical, and Shout!, whilst touring the UK and beyond in Grease, Sweet Charity, Little Shop of Horrors, and Annie,the latter of which was performed on the New Theatre Royal stage.

Su will be joined by Melanie Gutteridge (The Bill, Not Going Out) who has starred in UK touring productions of Abigail’s Party and Spider’s Web.

Also taking to the stage is Helen Pearson, who was a regular in EastEnders and Emmerdale, but is probably best known for her portrayal of Frankie Osbourne in Hollyoaks.

Ruth Keeling, whose television credits include Doctors, Hollyoaks Later, EastEnders and Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show, will play the role of Jessica.

All nine male characters in the show will be performed by Matt Slack.

A pantomime stalwart after appearing in six consecutive Birmingham Hippodrome pantomimes, Matt has also appeared in EastEnders and Casualty, whilst featuring in UK touring productions on Boogie Nights and Blood Brothers.

The show is in Lincoln on Thursday, September 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24 on 01522 519999 or online.