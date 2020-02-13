Here come the girls to rock Gainsborough

Celebrating rock's greatest female exponents, Women In Rock comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

The show first arrived on the live music scene in 2016 and has been wowing audiences in theatres up and down the UK ever since.

Having been invited twice to Europe to perform for Harley Davidson to audiences of up to 120,000 in Prague and Portugal, their show goes from strength to strength.

With songs made famous by the world's greatest female rock artists, costume changes and a full choreographed show, Women In Rock has something for everyone, from Janis Joplin to Cher, and Blondie to Joan Jett.

Backed by a full live band, this show is rocking journey through female rock, delivered by some of the UK's finest vocalists and musicians

It is in Gainsborough on Saturday, February 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £17 on 01427 676655 or here.

