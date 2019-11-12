Have you got your tickets yet to see Annie Fanny?

There is just a month to go until this year's Christmas panto Aladdin swings into action at the Baths Hall.

Once again, the Scunthorpe venue is reporting record-breaking ticket sales with almost 15,000 tickets already sold for the show, which once again stars the hugely popular Dame Annie Fanny.

There are 40 performances in total, starting on December 11 and running up until new year's eve.

For the first time, there will also be a relaxed performance, taking place on December 17 at 7pm.

For tickets and show times, call 0844 8440444 or click here.

READ MORE: Jake Quickenden to star in new dance show with Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff and Oksana Platero.