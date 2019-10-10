Harold Pinter's No Man's Land is being presented in Lincoln.

Harold Pinter's iconic play No Man's Land is being performed at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week.

A chance meeting between two elderly writers in a north London pub leads to an alcohol-fuelled night of reminiscences and verbal sparring.

Hirst, a wealthy recluse, invites Spooner, a down-at-heel poet, to his Hampstead townhouse for a nightcap.

As the shadows lengthen and the whisky flows, their stories become more elaborate and improbable, until the arrival of two younger men forces events to take an unexpected turn.

In his most beguiling and atmospheric play, Pinter interweaves truth, language and memory to create a world of dark comedy and subtle power games.

Originally staged at the Old Vic, London in 1975, Peter Hall’s iconic production of No Man’s Land starred John Gielgud and Ralph Richardson.

It is at the LPAC on Thursday, October 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and £5 on 01522 837600 or online here.

Please note: This play contains very strong language.