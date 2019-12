Hal Cruttenden has been forced to cancel his appearance at the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough this week due to unforeseen circumstances.

His place on the bill for the show is taken by former Britain's Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill.

He joins a line-up headed by musician and presenter Tom Houghton, Callum Oakley and Barry Dodds.

The show is on Thursday, December 12.

Tickets are available on 01427 676655 or online here.

