Hal Cruttenden announced for Gainsborough comedy night

Star of shows like Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo, Hal Cruttenden will be on the bill for the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough next month.

Hal joins a line-up that includes Tom Houghton, Lindsey Santoro and Barry Dodds for a night of pre-Christmas rib tickling.

Hal is one of the top comedians in the UK and has a string of TV and radio credits to his name, including appearances on Have I Got News For You (BBC1), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV) and his BBC Radio 4 sitcom Hal.

He has toured the country extensively and in recent years has also taken shows to the Melbourne Comedy Festival and the New Zealand Comedy Festival as well as appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe.

His previous live UK tours include Straight Outta Cruttenden, Tough Luvvie and Chubster.

He is live in Gainsborough for the Funhouse Comedy Club on Thursday, December 12.

Tickets are available on 01427 676655 or online here.

