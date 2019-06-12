Hail comedy for adults with a Roman Romp

Having served up its Adult Panto at Christmas, The Market Theatre Company is back in Lincolnshire next week with its brand new show, Roman Romp.

Roman Romp is set in ‘The Temple of Vesta’ where it is said that ‘celibacy’ is a way of life.

However, for reluctant virgin, Frigella the Fulfiller (Lauren Osborn), this means her only chance at what she subtly calls ‘Shagamus’ is to escape to the Temple of Venus next door, run by the mischievous High Priestess Glorious Clitorus (Pippa Johnson).

A fool-proof plan is needed to escape the temple and the clutches of the High Priestess, Virginia Creeper (Kate Eason). Sadly, with Frigella’s well-meaning but charmingly stupid friend, Bimbus (played by Lincoln’s own Jemma Carlisle), things will never be straightforward and as with all great farcical comedy, chaos and confusion ensues.

Hailing from Hitchin in Hertfordshire, the Market Theatre Company has been touring the UK since 2004, steadily building a cult following for its farcical, slick, innuendo-heavy adult pantos.

And the group is no stranger to Lincoln after bringing adult pantos Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods, Sinbad the Seaman, and Puss & Dick to the New Theatre Royal in the city in the last few years.

Kirk Foster, the show's writer and director, said: "Roman Romp is much more of a play than the adult panto but will still contain the same type of humour and will involve some audience participation.

"We’ve been producing shows at our own theatre in Hitchin since 1996 and we are known for our slick, fast paced comedies.

"We’ve had a great response from our local audiences with this show and we can’t wait now to share it further afield."

Lauren Osborn, who plays Frigella in the show, added: "Having both watched and performed in these shows in the past, I defy anyone not to have a good time.

"It’s really clever and for the characters it’s all about being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I like to compare it, in style, to Carry On and Fawlty Towers, which you really can’t beat in terms of comedy."

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Thursday, June 27 and the Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe on Friday, June 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for both shows are £19.50 and £18.50 on 0844 8542776 or online (Scunthorpe) 01522 519999 or online (Lincoln)

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-16s.