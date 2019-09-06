Griff Rhys Jones live in Lincoln on new tour

Griff Rhys Jones brings his new live show All Over The Place to Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Star of hit comedy shows like Not The Nine O’Clock News and Alas Smith & Jones, as well as Three Men in a Boat, this new show sees Griff back doing stand-up.

Join him for an evening of hilarious true stories, details of his recent medical procedures plus wicked insights into the pains of celebrity, the vicissitudes of parenthood and encounters with the great, the good and even the royal.

He is in Lincoln on Thursday, September 12 at 8pm.

Tickets are £28, £20 and £12 on 01522 873894 or online here.