Go to the movies with the Royal Philharmonic at the Baths Hall

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Lincolnshire next weel to present its Film Music Gala.

Hear your all-time favourite movie themes and some of the greatest soundtracks ever written in this spectacular film music celebration for movie fans of all ages

The concert features the famous scores behind the timeless adventures, with music from: Murder on the Orient Express, La Dolce Vita, ET, Schindler’s List, Star Wars, JFK, Pirates Of The Caribean, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Fiddler on the Roof and more.

The orchestra is conducted by Richard Balcombe and the evening is presented by Tommy Pearson.

The concert is on Wednesday, November 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets start from £20.90 on 0844 8440444 or online here.

